China and Indonesia Forge Strategic Partnership Amid Global Trade Tensions

China is keen to collaborate with Indonesia to enhance mutual trust and strategic coordination. During a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, China's Premier Li emphasized opportunities in finance, digital economy, and other sectors. The meeting resulted in several cooperation agreements, underscoring both nations' commitment to dynamic partnership amidst U.S.-China trade tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China aims to bolster its collaboration with Indonesia, seeking to elevate political trust and strategic partnership to new heights, according to China's Premier Li Qiang. His remarks came during a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta, as reported by the Xinhua news agency.

Amid the ongoing trade tensions with the United States, China is eager to expand its global alliances by engaging with nations such as Indonesia. Earlier, a 90-day tariff truce was agreed upon by Beijing and Washington, while Indonesia has also been negotiating to ease tariffs on its exports to the U.S.

In the wake of discussions between Li and Prabowo, both countries signed multiple agreements focused on economic development, industrial and supply chains, and financial collaboration, marking a significant step in China-Indonesia bilateral relations. Premier Li's visit also includes attending the ASEAN-GCC-China Summit in Malaysia.

