Manipur Identity Clash: A Protest Over State Name Removal Sparks Outcry

Protests erupted following the removal of 'Manipur' from a state bus, with demonstrators demanding Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla apologize for allegedly insulting the state's identity. Five were injured, and COCOMI has called for widespread agitation and resignations from key officials. The government has initiated a probe into security personnel's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-05-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 15:17 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A confrontation occurred on Sunday as protesters clashed with security forces while attempting to surround Raj Bhavan in response to the removal of Manipur's name from a government bus.

Organized by COCOMI, the rally in Khwairamband drew widespread attention as participants demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for allegedly disrespecting Manipur's cultural identity. Authorities responded by using tear gas to disperse the crowd, and multiple injuries were reported.

The incident follows uproar over the directive to cover Manipur's name on a state transport bus. COCOMI has called for agitation and demanded the resignation of high-ranking officials. The state government has launched an inquiry to investigate the alleged misconduct of security forces during the Shirui Festival.

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

