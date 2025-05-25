Manipur Identity Clash: A Protest Over State Name Removal Sparks Outcry

A confrontation occurred on Sunday as protesters clashed with security forces while attempting to surround Raj Bhavan in response to the removal of Manipur's name from a government bus.

Organized by COCOMI, the rally in Khwairamband drew widespread attention as participants demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla for allegedly disrespecting Manipur's cultural identity. Authorities responded by using tear gas to disperse the crowd, and multiple injuries were reported.

The incident follows uproar over the directive to cover Manipur's name on a state transport bus. COCOMI has called for agitation and demanded the resignation of high-ranking officials. The state government has launched an inquiry to investigate the alleged misconduct of security forces during the Shirui Festival.