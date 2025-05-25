Major Drug Bust in Jammu: Two Arrested with 1.2 kg Charas
Two drug peddlers, Akshay Dogra and Arun Manhas, were arrested in Jammu with 1.2 kg of charas. The ANTF intercepted their vehicle near Parmandal Morh, and both suspects have been charged under the NDPS Act. The ANTF urges the public to provide drug-related information to combat this societal menace.
In a significant drug bust, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Jammu and Kashmir Police apprehended two individuals with 1.2 kg of charas. The accused, Akshay Dogra from Jammu and Arun Manhas from Punjab, were arrested late Saturday near Parmandal Morh.
The arrest was made during an operation where the ANTF intercepted their private vehicle, uncovering the narcotics. Both suspects are now booked under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as further investigations are underway.
The ANTF has called on the public to contribute any drug-related information, emphasizing that community involvement is crucial in eradicating the drug problem to safeguard future generations.
