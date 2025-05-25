Missing Tablets Scandal: An Inside Job?

In a startling development, 330 digital tablets designated for student distribution have vanished from the strong room of Deoria Sadar tehsil in Uttar Pradesh. Authorities confirmed on Sunday that the tablets are missing, prompting an investigation by local officials.

Rakesh Srivastava, a revenue department employee tasked with overseeing the tablets, has been detained for questioning. The incident came to light following a complaint lodged by Krishna Kumar Mishra, the local tehsildar, at the Kotwali police station. Joint magistrate Shruti Sharma disclosed that the stock discrepancy was discovered during a routine inventory check on Friday.

Preliminary investigations point to Srivastava's alleged negligence in storing the tablets in an unauthorized location and failing to notify senior officials about potential security breaches. Srivastava claimed an unauthorized entry took place on the night of May 19 but failed to report it. A fraud case has been filed against him, and authorities are pursuing further legal action.

