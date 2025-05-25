Left Menu

Tragic Mystery: Unidentified Family Found Half-Burnt Beyond Recognition

The half-burnt bodies of a woman and her two young children were discovered in Pune's Ranjangaon area. The unidentified assailant murdered and then set them on fire. The police are investigating, and local residents are urged to come forward with any information related to the case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-05-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 18:25 IST
Tragic Mystery: Unidentified Family Found Half-Burnt Beyond Recognition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The gruesome discovery of three half-burnt bodies, including a woman and her two children, has shocked residents of Pune's Ranjangaon area. According to police sources, the victims appear to have been murdered before their bodies were set ablaze.

The victims include a woman, believed to be between 25 to 30 years old, and her children, roughly aged four and one-and-a-half. The police are working to uncover more details about their identities and appeal for public assistance in solving the case.

Authorities are sifting through missing persons reports in the area and urge anyone with relevant information to contact the police immediately, as they intensify their efforts to bring clarity to this disturbing incident.

