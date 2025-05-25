Allegations of Betrayal: Man Arrested for Deceitful Promises and Threats

In a concerning case of alleged deceit and intimidation, police have arrested a man identified as Abhishek Gupta. The arrest took place after a 20-year-old woman accused him of sexually exploiting her with false promises of marriage.

The complaint was lodged on Saturday, with the woman asserting that Gupta not only refused to marry her but also threatened to release objectionable videos of their interactions if she pursued the matter.

Legal action swiftly followed, with Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bairia, Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, confirming that Gupta faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including deception and criminal intimidation. Authorities apprehended Gupta at Suraimanpur Railway Station.

(With inputs from agencies.)