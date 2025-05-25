Allegations of Betrayal: Man Arrested for Deceitful Promises and Threats
A man named Abhishek Gupta was arrested for allegedly deceiving a woman with false promises of marriage and threatening her with the release of intimate videos. The woman, 20, filed a complaint claiming sexual exploitation. An FIR was filed, and Gupta is now in custody facing criminal charges.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning case of alleged deceit and intimidation, police have arrested a man identified as Abhishek Gupta. The arrest took place after a 20-year-old woman accused him of sexually exploiting her with false promises of marriage.
The complaint was lodged on Saturday, with the woman asserting that Gupta not only refused to marry her but also threatened to release objectionable videos of their interactions if she pursued the matter.
Legal action swiftly followed, with Deputy Superintendent of Police, Bairia, Mohammad Faheem Qureshi, confirming that Gupta faces multiple charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including deception and criminal intimidation. Authorities apprehended Gupta at Suraimanpur Railway Station.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- arrest
- marriage
- promise
- threats
- FIR
- exploitation
- Baiaria
- intimidation
- videos
- relationship
ALSO READ
A Battle for Free Speech: Rumeysa Ozturk's Release Highlights First Amendment Concerns
Ceasefire Chaos: Ukrainian Incursions Spark Tensions Amid Russian Parade
Ludicrous claims by Pakistan of missiles being fired at religious site, says Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri.
Ludicrous claims by Pakistan of missiles being fired at religious site, says FS Misri.
Completely destroyed terrorist launchpad at Looni in Pakistan's Sialkot in response to unprovoked firing by other side: BSF.