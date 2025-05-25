Taj Mahal Under Threat: Authorities Respond to Bomb Scare
A threatening e-mail claiming the presence of explosives at the Taj Mahal has prompted a detailed search by police, ensuring tourist safety. An FIR has been filed, and connections to similar threats in Kerala are being investigated. The e-mail's source is believed to be using a VPN.
Officials confirmed that a police investigation was launched after the tourism department received a threatening e-mail asserting that RDX and IED were concealed within the Taj Mahal. The alert prompted a meticulous search of the historic site without disrupting visitors.
Sayed Arib Ahmad, ACP responsible for the monument's security, verified that an FIR had been lodged at the local cybercrime police station. In a similar vein, comparable threats have emerged in Kerala, prompting coordination between the involved authorities.
Authorities are probing the e-mail's origins, suspecting the use of a virtual private network to mask the sender's identity. The investigation is ongoing as they pursue leads related to the threat's authenticity and its potential sources.
