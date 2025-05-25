Political Storm in Himachal: Thakur Demands CM's Resignation
Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in Himachal Pradesh, criticized the state government over engineer Vimal Negi's mysterious death. Thakur urged CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to resign, alleging corruption involving HPPCL and mismanagement of a solar power project. A CBI probe has been initiated following court orders.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery press conference, Himachal Pradesh's opposition leader, Jai Ram Thakur, demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Thakur accused the state government of a cover-up in the death of power corporation engineer Vimal Negi.
Negi, who vanished in March, was found dead days later. Allegations have surfaced suggesting government involvement in protecting officials linked to corruption in the Pekhubela Solar Power Project.
Amid these accusations, a CBI investigation has been ordered by the court, to which Thakur expressed gratitude. The controversy continues as Thakur criticizes the Superintendent of Police in Shimla for his alleged government-backed authority.
