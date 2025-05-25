Left Menu

Hyderabad Unites: Human Chain Protests Waqf Amendment Act

A human chain protest stretched two kilometers in Hyderabad as participants opposed the Waqf Amendment Act. Organized by the AIMPLB, the demonstration sought to raise awareness and pressure the government to repeal the amendments. Opposition groups have called the law unconstitutional, while the ruling party supports it.

In Hyderabad, a 'human chain' protest unfolded on Sunday, covering a distance of two kilometers from Toli Chowki to Reti Bowli. This demonstration was in response to a call by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) to express dissent against the recently enacted Waqf Amendment Act.

Carrying placards and banners, participants in the protest demanded the protection of Waqf rights and called for the government to roll back the amendments. AIMIM MLA Kausar Mohiuddin emphasized the aim of the protest to raise public awareness and pressurize the authorities into reconsideration.

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, enacted this April, has been a topic of contention with the BJP-led NDA defending it as a measure for 'transparency and empowerment,' while the opposition INDIA bloc and several Muslim bodies have branded it 'unconstitutional' and have petitioned the Supreme Court to overturn it.

