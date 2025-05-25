Germany's Military Makeover: A New Era of Readiness

Germany's Chief of Defence, Carsten Breuer, has announced ambitious plans to ensure the German military is fully equipped with weapons and materials by 2029. This initiative is documented in the "Directive Priorities for the Bolstering of Readiness," which Reuters reported on Sunday.

The directive, signed by Breuer on May 19, marks a significant boost in military investment, facilitated by relaxed debt regulations that were implemented in recent weeks. These changes aim to revamp Germany's defence capabilities.

The document signals a strategic move towards strengthening national security and increasing readiness, aligning with Germany's long-term defence objectives.

