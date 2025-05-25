Hunger Strike Erupts at Bilaspur Open Jail Amid Search Controversy
Inmates at Bilaspur District Open Jail initiated a hunger strike, accusing the administration of mental torture due to frequent searches. Despite tensions, the jail authorities maintained their stance on unyielding adherence to rules, eventually resolving the issue through dialogue with the prisoners.
In a surprising turn of events, prisoners at the Bilaspur District Open Jail initiated a hunger strike on Sunday. The inmates accused the jail administration of subjecting them to 'mental torture' through their repeated search operations.
The jail, which currently houses around 160 prisoners, conducts these searches periodically to prevent the entry of prohibited items. However, Sunday's search met with strong resistance from some prisoners.
The inmates warned of a refusal to partake in meals if the searches persisted. By afternoon, the dispute had been addressed, with the Jail Deputy Superintendent Bhupinder Singh confirming that the situation was resolved amicably.
(With inputs from agencies.)
