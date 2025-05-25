Left Menu

Hunger Strike Erupts at Bilaspur Open Jail Amid Search Controversy

Inmates at Bilaspur District Open Jail initiated a hunger strike, accusing the administration of mental torture due to frequent searches. Despite tensions, the jail authorities maintained their stance on unyielding adherence to rules, eventually resolving the issue through dialogue with the prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:38 IST
Hunger Strike Erupts at Bilaspur Open Jail Amid Search Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, prisoners at the Bilaspur District Open Jail initiated a hunger strike on Sunday. The inmates accused the jail administration of subjecting them to 'mental torture' through their repeated search operations.

The jail, which currently houses around 160 prisoners, conducts these searches periodically to prevent the entry of prohibited items. However, Sunday's search met with strong resistance from some prisoners.

The inmates warned of a refusal to partake in meals if the searches persisted. By afternoon, the dispute had been addressed, with the Jail Deputy Superintendent Bhupinder Singh confirming that the situation was resolved amicably.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025