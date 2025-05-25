Bangladeshi Electrician Arrested in Meghalaya

An illegal Bangladeshi immigrant, identified as 32-year-old Robiul Islam, was arrested in Meghalaya while returning home, police disclosed on Sunday.

Following a tip-off, a checkpoint was established at Sohra in East Khasi Hills district. The car, carrying Islam and two suspected touts, failed to stop despite signals, revealed SP Vivek Syiem to PTI.

Upon interception after a chase near the Seven Sisters falls viewpoint, Islam admitted to living in Tengra Khali, Bangladesh, and confessed to regularly traveling to and from India via this route. The driver and accomplice, residents of Ichamati Bazaar, were also arrested.

