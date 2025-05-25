Germany Calls for Stronger Sanctions Against Russia Amid Escalating Conflict

Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Germany is urging the West to implement stronger sanctions against Russia. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no interest in peace, warranting a rigorous response from the European Union.

During an interview on ARD, Wadephul disclosed that Russian forces carried out one of the largest aerial assaults of the war, launching 367 drones and missiles across Ukraine, including Kyiv. The attack claimed at least 12 lives and left numerous others injured, stressing the urgent need for action.

Addressing the violence in Gaza, Wadephul condemned the loss of Palestinian lives and called for measures to prevent expulsions and alleviate hunger. The minister reiterated Germany's commitment to a two-state solution, pushing for collaborative peace efforts in the region.