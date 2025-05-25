Germany Calls for Stronger Sanctions Against Russia Amid Escalating Conflict
Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul advocates for additional Western sanctions on Russia following the latest wave of attacks on Ukraine. Russia launched a massive aerial attack on Ukrainian cities, significantly impacting civilian life. Wadephul also expressed concerns over Israel's military actions in Gaza, emphasizing humanitarian priorities.
Amid the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Germany is urging the West to implement stronger sanctions against Russia. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized that Russian President Vladimir Putin shows no interest in peace, warranting a rigorous response from the European Union.
During an interview on ARD, Wadephul disclosed that Russian forces carried out one of the largest aerial assaults of the war, launching 367 drones and missiles across Ukraine, including Kyiv. The attack claimed at least 12 lives and left numerous others injured, stressing the urgent need for action.
Addressing the violence in Gaza, Wadephul condemned the loss of Palestinian lives and called for measures to prevent expulsions and alleviate hunger. The minister reiterated Germany's commitment to a two-state solution, pushing for collaborative peace efforts in the region.
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Russia
- Ukraine
- conflict
- sanctions
- Putin
- aerial attack
- Western response
- Gaza
- peace
ALSO READ
Putin Proposes Direct Talks with Kyiv Amid Ongoing Tensions
Zelenskyy Challenges Putin to Direct Talks in Turkiye Amid Peace Talks Tensions
Zelenskyy Pursues Ceasefire Talks with Putin in Turkiye
Putin's Tehran Visit: Strengthening Russo-Iranian Ties
Europe Puts Russian Sanctions on the Table Amid Ceasefire Tensions