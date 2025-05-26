Left Menu

US Military Overhauls African Strategy: From Governance to Burden Sharing

The US military is shifting its approach in Africa from emphasizing governance to encouraging burden sharing among fragile allies. This change comes amid growing influences from China and Russia, as well as the need to address rising insurgencies. The new strategy focuses on helping allies achieve independent security operations.

The US military has altered its traditional stance of promoting good governance in Africa, moving towards a focus on burden sharing. During the African Lion training exercise, General Michael Langley emphasized the need for allies to be prepared for independent security operations.

This shift comes as the US aims to streamline its military presence, facing competition from China and Russia in Africa. Langley highlighted the necessity of partners contributing to regional security, with the Trump administration prioritizing domestic protection while still providing support, such as in Sudan.

Despite ongoing challenges, including poorly equipped African armies and the expansion of groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, the US continues to invest significantly in regional security. The strategy adjustment responds to fears of violence spreading beyond established hotspots, underscoring a broader global security dynamic.

