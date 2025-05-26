US Military Overhauls African Strategy: From Governance to Burden Sharing

The US military has altered its traditional stance of promoting good governance in Africa, moving towards a focus on burden sharing. During the African Lion training exercise, General Michael Langley emphasized the need for allies to be prepared for independent security operations.

This shift comes as the US aims to streamline its military presence, facing competition from China and Russia in Africa. Langley highlighted the necessity of partners contributing to regional security, with the Trump administration prioritizing domestic protection while still providing support, such as in Sudan.

Despite ongoing challenges, including poorly equipped African armies and the expansion of groups like al-Qaida and ISIS, the US continues to invest significantly in regional security. The strategy adjustment responds to fears of violence spreading beyond established hotspots, underscoring a broader global security dynamic.