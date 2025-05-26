Historic Aerial Assault Deepens Tensions Amid Calls for Ceasefire

In a dramatic escalation, Russian forces launched an unprecedented aerial assault on Ukrainian cities, including 367 drones and missiles, marking the war's most extensive attack. The incident resulted in at least 12 casualties and numerous injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United States to vocally oppose Russia's actions. He criticized America's silence, which he believes emboldens Russian President Vladimir Putin. Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded critically to Putin but hesitated on implementing further sanctions.

The attack coincides with ongoing efforts for a prisoner exchange and calls for a ceasefire, as Ukraine seeks to negotiate an end to the prolonged conflict. Despite the limited impact of Ukrainian air defenses, the attacks hit multiple cities, escalating the humanitarian crisis.