Historic Aerial Assault Deepens Tensions Amid Calls for Ceasefire
Russian forces launched a record aerial attack on Ukraine, firing 367 drones and missiles. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges the U.S. to respond more assertively. Amid ongoing violence, Ukraine pushes for a 30-day ceasefire, while Trump stays hesitant on sanctions. The attacks lead to multiple casualties.
In a dramatic escalation, Russian forces launched an unprecedented aerial assault on Ukrainian cities, including 367 drones and missiles, marking the war's most extensive attack. The incident resulted in at least 12 casualties and numerous injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United States to vocally oppose Russia's actions. He criticized America's silence, which he believes emboldens Russian President Vladimir Putin. Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded critically to Putin but hesitated on implementing further sanctions.
The attack coincides with ongoing efforts for a prisoner exchange and calls for a ceasefire, as Ukraine seeks to negotiate an end to the prolonged conflict. Despite the limited impact of Ukrainian air defenses, the attacks hit multiple cities, escalating the humanitarian crisis.
ALSO READ
Border Calm: Hope Returns After Indo-Pak Ceasefire Agreement
Zelenskyy Pursues Ceasefire Talks with Putin in Turkiye
India Reopens Airports Following Ceasefire with Pakistan
Fake Terror Attack Videos Spark Fear and Legal Action in Shahjahanpur
Operation Sindoor: India's Bold Response to Pahalgam Attack