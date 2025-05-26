Left Menu

Historic Aerial Assault Deepens Tensions Amid Calls for Ceasefire

Russian forces launched a record aerial attack on Ukraine, firing 367 drones and missiles. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy urges the U.S. to respond more assertively. Amid ongoing violence, Ukraine pushes for a 30-day ceasefire, while Trump stays hesitant on sanctions. The attacks lead to multiple casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 06:39 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 06:39 IST
Historic Aerial Assault Deepens Tensions Amid Calls for Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation, Russian forces launched an unprecedented aerial assault on Ukrainian cities, including 367 drones and missiles, marking the war's most extensive attack. The incident resulted in at least 12 casualties and numerous injuries, according to Ukrainian officials.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged the United States to vocally oppose Russia's actions. He criticized America's silence, which he believes emboldens Russian President Vladimir Putin. Former U.S. President Donald Trump responded critically to Putin but hesitated on implementing further sanctions.

The attack coincides with ongoing efforts for a prisoner exchange and calls for a ceasefire, as Ukraine seeks to negotiate an end to the prolonged conflict. Despite the limited impact of Ukrainian air defenses, the attacks hit multiple cities, escalating the humanitarian crisis.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025