ASEAN Meet: Anwar Ibrahim Seeks Dialogue with Trump
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has reached out to U.S. President Donald Trump, proposing a meeting between the United States and the ASEAN bloc. Malaysia holds the ASEAN chairmanship this year and seeks to facilitate greater cooperation and dialogue within the regional framework.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Monday that he has formally written to U.S. President Donald Trump. The purpose of the letter is to arrange a dialogue between the United States and the ASEAN regional bloc.
This initiative comes as Malaysia serves as the chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the current year, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation.
The discussions are aimed at enhancing diplomatic and bilateral relations between the ASEAN countries and the United States, highlighting Malaysia's leadership in facilitating such critical engagements.
