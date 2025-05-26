ASEAN Meet: Anwar Ibrahim Seeks Dialogue with Trump

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on Monday that he has formally written to U.S. President Donald Trump. The purpose of the letter is to arrange a dialogue between the United States and the ASEAN regional bloc.

This initiative comes as Malaysia serves as the chair for the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the current year, emphasizing its pivotal role in fostering regional cooperation.

The discussions are aimed at enhancing diplomatic and bilateral relations between the ASEAN countries and the United States, highlighting Malaysia's leadership in facilitating such critical engagements.

