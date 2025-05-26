Trump's Tariff Tactics: Focus on Tech and Tanks, Not Textiles

President Donald Trump reiterated his focus on enhancing domestic manufacturing, specifically highlighting technology and military equipment, rather than traditional textile products like sneakers and T-shirts. Speaking in New Jersey, he clarified his intentions to shift production priorities.

In response, industry leaders such as the American Apparel & Footwear Association expressed concerns over the detrimental effects of tariffs on the U.S. economy. They highlighted how tariffs elevate input costs for manufacturers and raise prices for consumers.

Amid ongoing trade discussions, Trump extended the deadline for imposing 50% tariffs on EU goods to allow further negotiations. The President continues to prioritize manufacturing revitalization, a key promise to his working-class voter base.