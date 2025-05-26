Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Tactics: Focus on Tech and Tanks, Not Textiles

President Donald Trump's tariff policy aims to prioritize domestic manufacturing of technology and military equipment over textiles. Despite criticism from the apparel industry, Trump stresses the importance of producing advanced goods like AI, chips, and tanks. Talks with the EU continue as new tariffs loom.

President Donald Trump reiterated his focus on enhancing domestic manufacturing, specifically highlighting technology and military equipment, rather than traditional textile products like sneakers and T-shirts. Speaking in New Jersey, he clarified his intentions to shift production priorities.

In response, industry leaders such as the American Apparel & Footwear Association expressed concerns over the detrimental effects of tariffs on the U.S. economy. They highlighted how tariffs elevate input costs for manufacturers and raise prices for consumers.

Amid ongoing trade discussions, Trump extended the deadline for imposing 50% tariffs on EU goods to allow further negotiations. The President continues to prioritize manufacturing revitalization, a key promise to his working-class voter base.

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

