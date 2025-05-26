IPOB's Sit-at-Home Order: A Deadly Stalemate in Southeast Nigeria
A sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra has led to over 700 deaths in Nigeria's southeast. While compliance is high due to fear, actual support is much lower. The order has severely impacted the economy, with losses equivalent to 7.6 trillion naira.
The sit-at-home order by the banned separatist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has resulted in a significant death toll of over 700 people in Southeast Nigeria, according to a detailed report by SBM Intelligence.
IPOB, pursuing the secession of the southeast region inhabited by the Igbo ethnic group, has been designated a terrorist organization by Nigerian authorities. The reported casualties stemmed from civilians killed for violating the sit-at-home directive, enforced through arson and targeted assassinations, and clashes with security forces.
Despite claims of non-involvement by an IPOB spokesperson, who blamed government-recruited criminals, the order's enforcement has led to economic losses of around 7.6 trillion naira. Although initially suspended, the sit-at-home protests continue to disrupt the southeast, especially on days when IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu appears in court, exacerbating regional tensions and economic disruptions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
