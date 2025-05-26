Left Menu

Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle

Seven police personnel in Patna, including three women, faced suspension after failing to intercept a vehicle despite alerts. The involved staff includes sub-inspectors and constables. Clarifications have been requested from police station heads, and contracts for emergency vehicle drivers have been terminated amid related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-05-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 11:49 IST
Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Seven police personnel in Patna, including three women officers, were suspended for failing to intercept a suspicious four-wheeler, as confirmed by an official statement.

The suspended officers include a woman sub-inspector from Digha police station, an assistant sub-inspector from Pirbahore, and five constables, amidst failure to act despite receiving alerts. The police failed to stop the vehicle, which traveled through Digha and Gandhi Maidan areas.

This follows another suspension of six personnel after a parking-related firing incident. During the occurrence, Additional ADG of Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, was reportedly nearby after a meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025