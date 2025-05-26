Patna Police Personnel Suspended After Failing to Stop Vehicle

Seven police personnel in Patna, including three women officers, were suspended for failing to intercept a suspicious four-wheeler, as confirmed by an official statement.

The suspended officers include a woman sub-inspector from Digha police station, an assistant sub-inspector from Pirbahore, and five constables, amidst failure to act despite receiving alerts. The police failed to stop the vehicle, which traveled through Digha and Gandhi Maidan areas.

This follows another suspension of six personnel after a parking-related firing incident. During the occurrence, Additional ADG of Law and Order, Pankaj Darad, was reportedly nearby after a meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)