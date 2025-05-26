Left Menu

Former Engineer Arrested for Alleged Land Fraud in Odisha

Odisha Police have arrested Pattam Shyamababu Patro, a former executive engineer, for allegedly defrauding two individuals, including an NRI, of approximately Rs 35 lakh over fraudulent land sale agreements. Patro is accused of not delivering land nor refunding the money, despite multiple requests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berhampur | Updated: 26-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 13:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Police have apprehended a man identified as Pattam Shyamababu Patro, implicated in a fraudulent scheme involving approximately Rs 35 lakh. Two individuals, one of whom is an NRI, were reportedly swindled in a bogus land sale operation.

Patro, previously an executive engineer at Berhampur Municipal Corporation, allegedly engaged in deceptive land transactions. His arrest was executed in Bhubaneswar following two complaints filed by the victims in Berhampur Town and Gosaninuagaon police stations.

The accused reportedly struck fraudulent deals by proposing land sales he never fulfilled, retaining considerable advance payments. Despite returning a portion of the money in certain instances, he failed to fully reimburse the aggrieved parties, leading to his recent detainment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

