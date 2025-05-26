Left Menu

Sebastian Kurz Acquitted: A Turnaround in Vienna’s Legal Drama

Former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz was acquitted by a Vienna court of making false statements related to a parliamentary inquiry on government corruption. This decision reverses a previous verdict that handed him a suspended prison sentence. Kurz was initially found guilty of providing misleading testimony about OeBAG's leadership selection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:18 IST
Sebastian Kurz Acquitted: A Turnaround in Vienna’s Legal Drama
Court
  • Country:
  • Austria

In a surprising legal development, former Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has been acquitted by a Vienna court of making false statements to a parliamentary inquiry. The decision reverses a previous verdict that had imposed a suspended prison sentence on Kurz for allegedly misleading officials.

The case involved Kurz's testimony about his government's coalition activities, particularly concerning the establishment and administration of OeBAG, a holding company managing state interests in several enterprises. Kurz was accused of lying in June 2020 about the appointment processes within OeBAG.

The Vienna upper state court's panel of judges overturned the earlier ruling during a brief appeal hearing, as reported by the Austria Press Agency. Initially, in February 2024, Kurz was found guilty of false statements concerning the appointment procedure of company officials but later received redemption with this verdict.

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025