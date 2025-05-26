Gaza Aid Crisis: A Tumultuous Turn as Foundation Chief Resigns

In a sudden twist amidst the ongoing conflict in Gaza, the head of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, Jake Wood, resigned on Sunday. His departure precedes the scheduled launch of a U.S.-backed aid operation aimed at delivering crucial supplies to Palestinians, as the retaliatory conflict between Israel and Gaza continues.

Wood, who led the foundation for two months, cited the operation's failure to uphold fundamental humanitarian principles as his reason for resignation. The United Nations and many aid groups have boycotted the initiative, arguing that it could compromise neutrality in aid distribution, with Israel overseeing security but not involved in distribution.

The foundation plans to quickly scale up operations to assist one million Palestinians within the week, despite numerous challenges, including ongoing Israeli airstrikes killing civilians and complicated logistics. Critics, including Hamas, oppose the new system, citing potential manipulation and inadequate aid provisions.

