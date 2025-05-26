Chancellor Merz Urges Israel to Limit Humanitarian Impact
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz criticized Israel's recent military actions in Gaza, emphasizing the excessive humanitarian impact on civilians. He announced plans to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, while noting Germany's cautious stance due to historical contexts.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has voiced concerns over Israel's recent military actions in Gaza, highlighting the unwarranted humanitarian toll on civilians. The Chancellor stated that the extent of harm inflicted cannot be rationalized solely as a counter-terrorism measure against Hamas.
Merz plans to communicate these concerns directly to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during an upcoming phone discussion. He emphasized the need for restraint, advising Netanyahu to avoid exacerbating the situation.
While maintaining a cautious tone, Merz noted Germany's historically constrained position compared to other European nations when critiquing Israel's military strategies.
