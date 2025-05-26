Tragedy Unfolds: The Vaishnavi Hagawane Dowry Harassment Case

A Pune court has ordered three individuals to remain in police custody until May 28 in connection with the Vaishnavi Hagawane dowry harassment-suicide case.

Vaishnavi, married into the family of expelled NCP leader Rajendra Hagawane, reportedly took her own life at her matrimonial residence, sparking serious allegations of dowry demands, including Rs 2 crore for land purchase.

Her husband Shashank Hagawane, along with mother-in-law Lata Rajendra Hagawane and sister-in-law Karishma Hagawane, has been detained, while further arrests include her father-in-law and brother-in-law. Authorities noted 29 wounds on the victim's body, yet to recover the weapons, as a separate suspect remains on the run.

(With inputs from agencies.)