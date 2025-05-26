Left Menu

Public Outrage Erupts as Police Traffic Check Leads to Child's Tragic Death

A four-year-old girl named Hrithiksha died in a tragic road incident during a police traffic check in Mandya city, leading to public outrage. The police temporarily halted her family en route to a hospital after a dog bite. Three officers were suspended for negligence following protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mandya | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic road accident involving a four-year-old girl during a police traffic check has sparked public outrage in Mandya city. The incident, which led to the girl's death, saw protests from her family and local residents blaming the authorities for a lack of empathy.

The tragedy unfolded when Hrithiksha's parents, rushing to hospital for the child's dog bite treatment, were stopped by traffic police for not wearing helmets. Though released after explaining their emergency, an ensuing mishap resulted in the girl falling from the bike and being fatally struck by a truck.

This incident sparked protests, with many accusing the police of prioritizing rule enforcement over the child's immediate medical emergency. In response, the police suspended three Assistant Sub-Inspectors, while locals demand justice and accountability for the negligence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

