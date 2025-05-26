Left Menu

Mumbai High Court Halts Airport Tenders Amid Celebi-India Tensions

The Bombay High Court has temporarily stopped Mumbai International Airport Limited from finalizing tenders for ground and bridge handling services. This decision will remain until Turkish firm Celebi's legal plea against the revocation of its contracts and security clearance is addressed in June when the court reopens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-05-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 18:35 IST
The Bombay High Court has issued an interim order halting Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) from finalizing tenders for ground and bridge handling services. This decision will stand until Turkish firm Celebi's plea is heard when the court reconvenes in June.

The decision by a vacation bench, led by Justice Somasekhar Sundaresan, ensures no action is taken on MIAL tenders. This comes in response to Celebi's challenge against its contract termination, following the revocation of its security clearance by India's aviation security regulator due to national security concerns.

Celebi, which holds a significant stake in Celebi Nas Airport Services India, has filed pleas claiming the revocation and termination are arbitrary. The company is seeking suspension of these decisions, having moved the court to prevent MIAL from finalizing tenders until their pleas are heard.

