Denmark's Frederiksen Condemns Russia's Dual Tactics in Ukraine

Denmark's Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen, condemned Russia's weekend assault on Ukraine, declaring it evident that Moscow was not seeking peace. Her remarks were made during a Nordic leaders' meeting in Finland on Monday.

Frederiksen highlighted Russian President Vladimir Putin's contradictory behavior, citing his daytime discussions of peace talks followed by nocturnal bombings on Ukrainian territory. The attacks over the weekend included Russia's largest drone offensive since the conflict began, according to the Ukrainian air force.

Frederiksen confirmed that Nordic countries had reached a consensus to provide unwavering support to Ukraine, which may include military assistance and investments in Ukraine's defense sector, as well as collaboration with local enterprises.

