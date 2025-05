Diplomatic Mission: India's Zero-Tolerance Approach to Terrorism Gains South Korean Support

An all-party parliamentary delegation from India visited South Korea to garner support for India's renewed zero-tolerance stance against terrorism. The delegation, led by JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, sought South Korea's backing in bringing terrorists and their supporters to justice, particularly after the Pahalgam attack.

Meetings with South Korean officials, including National Defence Committee Chairperson Sung Il-jong and 1st Vice Foreign Minister Kim Hong Kyun, highlighted India's measured response to terrorism. South Korean leaders acknowledged the mission's peaceful objective and reinforced their stance against terrorism.

The delegation emphasized India's commitment to combating terrorism at interactions with think tanks and policy groups in South Korea. They underlined the necessity of a concerted international effort and condemned any nation supporting terrorist activities. The visit also saw discussions on further strategic partnerships with South Korea.

