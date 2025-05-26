Heightened Security for Sri Lankan MPs Amid Rising Gunfire Incidents

In response to increasing personal security concerns by Members of Parliament (MPs), Sri Lankan authorities have announced enhanced personal security measures. This follows a decision clarified by the police chief, Priyantha Weerasuriya, and outlined in an official press release.

The decision, made after a high-level meeting, comes against a backdrop of escalating gunfire-related killings, reportedly tied to organized crime factions. These incidents have raised alarms among opposition MPs, who voice apprehensions about the adequacy of current security protocols.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing a troubling statistic of 52 people killed in 79 shooting incidents since the beginning of the year. In contrast, government officials claim these events do not compromise national security, leading to ongoing debates in Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)