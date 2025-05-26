Left Menu

Heightened Security for Sri Lankan MPs Amid Rising Gunfire Incidents

Sri Lankan Parliament members will receive personal security based on threat assessments, following concerns raised by opposition MPs. The decision emerges amid rising gunfire-related murders linked to organized crime and drug dealers. Main opposition leader Sajith Premadasa highlighted increasing shootings, while the Public Security Minister alleged opposition ties to crime gangs.

Heightened Security for Sri Lankan MPs Amid Rising Gunfire Incidents
In response to increasing personal security concerns by Members of Parliament (MPs), Sri Lankan authorities have announced enhanced personal security measures. This follows a decision clarified by the police chief, Priyantha Weerasuriya, and outlined in an official press release.

The decision, made after a high-level meeting, comes against a backdrop of escalating gunfire-related killings, reportedly tied to organized crime factions. These incidents have raised alarms among opposition MPs, who voice apprehensions about the adequacy of current security protocols.

Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa has highlighted the gravity of the situation, citing a troubling statistic of 52 people killed in 79 shooting incidents since the beginning of the year. In contrast, government officials claim these events do not compromise national security, leading to ongoing debates in Parliament.

