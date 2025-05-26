Left Menu

Assam Government Extends Support to Pahalgam Attack Victims' Families

The Assam government has provided financial assistance to the families of Kaustabh Sudhir Ganobate and Eknath Jagdale, victims of the Pahalgam terror attack. Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary met the bereaved families in Pune, offering Rs 5 lakh each on behalf of the state and expressed condolences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:00 IST
The Assam government, stepping up its support to those affected by the Pahalgam terror attack, has extended financial aid to two victims' families based in Maharashtra.

State minister Chandra Mohan Patowary visited Pune to meet the families of Kaustabh Sudhir Ganobate and Eknath Jagdale. He offered an ex gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh to each family, as stated by the Assam Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on social media site X.

Under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's directive, Assam ministers are traveling across the nation to disburse aid to the families of all 26 individuals who died in the violence. Patowary conveyed a condolence letter from the Chief Minister, reaffirming Assam's commitment to supporting the victims' families.

