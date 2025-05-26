Pakistani Student Jailed for Learning Bomb-Making Online

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has sentenced Hannan Abdullah, a university student, to two years and six months in jail for researching how to make bombs on social media platforms.

Judge Manzer Ali Gill of Lahore's ATC also imposed a fine of PKR 50,000 on Abdullah, a human resources student, who was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in 2022 for allegedly searching bomb-making information on social media.

The prosecution claimed Abdullah, using the Instagram handle 'Ibn-e-Abdullah Al-Pakistani', communicated with an Iraq-based account and received guidance on creating explosives. Despite his claim of mere curiosity, Abdullah was arrested and subsequently sentenced following FBI collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)