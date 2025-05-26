Punjab Police Busts Canada-Linked International Drug Smuggling Ring

The Punjab Police announced on Monday the successful disruption of an international drug smuggling ring, operated from Canada by a trafficker known as Sonu. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 2.5 kilograms of heroin and Rs 42 lakh in cash.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the detained operatives as Ajaypal Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Milap Singh, linked to various locations in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. The authorities also recovered a motorcycle and a car used in the smuggling activities.

Preliminary investigations indicate a sophisticated network that imports heroin consignments from abroad and distributes them locally, with illicit funds being transferred through Hawala channels. Police anticipate further arrests as inquiries continue.