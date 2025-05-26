Left Menu

Punjab Police Busts Canada-Linked International Drug Smuggling Ring

Punjab Police have dismantled an international drug smuggling operation led by Sonu, a Canada-based trafficker. Three operatives were arrested, and 2.5 kg of heroin along with Rs 42 lakh were seized. The investigation reveals a well-organized network routing drugs and payments through Hawala channels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 19:56 IST
Punjab Police Busts Canada-Linked International Drug Smuggling Ring
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Police announced on Monday the successful disruption of an international drug smuggling ring, operated from Canada by a trafficker known as Sonu. The operation led to the arrest of three individuals and the seizure of 2.5 kilograms of heroin and Rs 42 lakh in cash.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav identified the detained operatives as Ajaypal Singh, Hardeep Singh, and Milap Singh, linked to various locations in Tarn Taran and Amritsar. The authorities also recovered a motorcycle and a car used in the smuggling activities.

Preliminary investigations indicate a sophisticated network that imports heroin consignments from abroad and distributes them locally, with illicit funds being transferred through Hawala channels. Police anticipate further arrests as inquiries continue.

