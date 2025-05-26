Cross-Border Arrests: Illegal Flight of Bangladeshis Disrupted in West Bengal

A security operation led to the apprehension of ten Bangladeshis, including women and newborns, in West Bengal's Nadia district. They were reportedly intercepted during a routine border surveillance.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath Jha, investigations disclosed that these individuals had illegally entered India almost a year prior and resided in Gujarat.

Efforts continue to trace the Indian tout responsible for this illegal crossing, alongside ongoing legal proceedings against the accused under the Foreigners Act.

