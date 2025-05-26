Left Menu

Cross-Border Arrests: Illegal Flight of Bangladeshis Disrupted in West Bengal

Ten Bangladeshi nationals, including six women and newborns, were arrested in West Bengal's Nadia district while attempting to illegally return to Bangladesh. They had been living in India for nearly a year. A case has been filed under the Foreigners Act, and efforts are underway to catch the Indian facilitator.

A security operation led to the apprehension of ten Bangladeshis, including women and newborns, in West Bengal's Nadia district. They were reportedly intercepted during a routine border surveillance.

According to Deputy Superintendent of Police Somnath Jha, investigations disclosed that these individuals had illegally entered India almost a year prior and resided in Gujarat.

Efforts continue to trace the Indian tout responsible for this illegal crossing, alongside ongoing legal proceedings against the accused under the Foreigners Act.

