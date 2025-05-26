Left Menu

Trump vs. Harvard: A Billion-Dollar Battle

Former U.S. President Donald Trump considers reallocating $3 billion in scientific grants from Harvard University to trade schools, escalating tensions with the Ivy League institution. The proposed funding cut, framed as increasing accountability in academia, follows efforts to limit foreign student enrollment at Harvard, sparking legal and legislative battles.

Donald Trump

In a fiery move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed redirecting $3 billion in scientific and engineering research grants from Harvard University to trade schools. This announcement, made on his social media platform Truth Social, intensifies his administration's ongoing confrontation with the prestigious institution.

The proposed funding cuts follow a recent freeze on Harvard's federal grants, worth billions, with Trump criticizing the university for hiring individuals he labels as "Radical Left" minds. Harvard has filed a lawsuit, arguing this is an unconstitutional infringement on its right to free speech.

Trump's administration has also attempted to restrict foreign student enrollment at Harvard, alleging this was part of a broader strategy to regain control over U.S. academic institutions. A U.S. judge's temporary block offers some respite, but the fallout affects thousands of international students and brings academic independence into the spotlight.

