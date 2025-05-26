Trump vs. Harvard: A Billion-Dollar Battle

In a fiery move, former U.S. President Donald Trump has proposed redirecting $3 billion in scientific and engineering research grants from Harvard University to trade schools. This announcement, made on his social media platform Truth Social, intensifies his administration's ongoing confrontation with the prestigious institution.

The proposed funding cuts follow a recent freeze on Harvard's federal grants, worth billions, with Trump criticizing the university for hiring individuals he labels as "Radical Left" minds. Harvard has filed a lawsuit, arguing this is an unconstitutional infringement on its right to free speech.

Trump's administration has also attempted to restrict foreign student enrollment at Harvard, alleging this was part of a broader strategy to regain control over U.S. academic institutions. A U.S. judge's temporary block offers some respite, but the fallout affects thousands of international students and brings academic independence into the spotlight.