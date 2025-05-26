Volkswagen Emissions Scandal: German Court Rules Against Former Managers
A German court convicted four former Volkswagen managers over their roles in the emissions cheating scandal. Sentences include prison and suspended terms. The scandal, which came to light in 2015, has cost Volkswagen over 33 billion euros in fines. Former CEO Martin Winterkorn's trial remains pending due to health issues.
- Country:
- Germany
A German court convicted four ex-Volkswagen managers for fraud related to the manipulation of emissions controls, nearly a decade after the scandal first emerged. Two of the managers were handed prison sentences, while the others received suspended sentences, Germany's dpa news agency reported.
The scandal broke in September 2015 when U.S. authorities revealed that Volkswagen had rigged engine control software to pass emissions tests, despite vehicles emitting more pollution in real-world conditions. The automaker has since paid over 33 billion euros in fines and compensation.
Former Audi head Rupert Stadler received a suspended sentence of 21 months and a fine. Meanwhile, proceedings against ex-CEO Martin Winterkorn have been postponed due to health issues, with no set date for his trial. Separately, investigations continue against 31 other suspects in Germany.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fraud Uncovered: Irregularities in Jharkhand's Maiyan Samman Yojana
Federated AI achieves 99.9% accuracy in IoT cybersecurity and fraud detection
Real Estate Mogul Arrested in Multi-Crore Bank Fraud
Russian Monitor Faces Maximum Sentence Amid Election Fraud Allegations
Political Scandal: Pune NCP Chief Resigns Amid Fraud Allegations