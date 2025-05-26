Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: India's Zero Tolerance Stance Against Terrorism

A series of all-party parliamentary delegations from India recently toured multiple countries, advocating for global support against terrorism. The delegations emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and sought international cooperation to hold accountable those involved in terrorist activities. This diplomatic initiative comes in response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul/Kuwaitcity/Paris | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic initiative, India's all-party parliamentary delegations have embarked on a global tour to garner support against terrorism. These delegations have visited nations including South Korea, Kuwait, Qatar, and Slovenia, articulating India's firm stance on a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.

In meetings with top officials from these countries, the Indian delegations have underscored the importance of international cooperation in holding perpetrators, financiers, and supporters of terrorism accountable. They sought solidarity in addressing the global menace of terrorism, echoing India's renewed doctrine of stringent responses to terrorist acts.

This diplomatic push follows the recent Pahalgam terror attack and is part of India's broader strategy to consolidate international backing against state-sponsored terrorism. The delegations highlighted India's recent strategic responses and called for a united global voice against terrorism's challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

