Tensions Rise Amid Strikes and Diplomatic Moves in Gaza and Jerusalem

Israeli military operations in Gaza have intensified, leading to numerous casualties as strikes hit a school-turned-shelter, leaving dozens dead. The military claims the strikes targeted militants, but the toll has heightened scrutiny from international observers.

Amid ongoing tensions, Israel vows to maintain control over Gaza until militant group Hamas is dismantled or disarmed. Israel's strategy includes retrieving hostages from an attack that inflamed the conflict in October 2023.

In Jerusalem, political decisions further fuel discord. Prime Minister Netanyahu's government promotes the unification of Jerusalem, drawing criticism for nationalistic leanings. Meanwhile, aid and humanitarian organizations in Gaza face operational hurdles due to political interference and claims from militant groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)