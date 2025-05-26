Tragedy Strikes Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan
A polio vaccination campaign in Gardez, eastern Afghanistan, was marred by violence as an armed individual opened fire, killing one polio worker and injuring another. Local police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.
An armed individual unleashed violence during a national polio vaccination campaign in Gardez, eastern Afghanistan, on Monday. The tragic incident led to the death of one polio worker and injured another, casting a shadow over efforts to combat polio in the region.
The attack occurred during the second round of the nationwide vaccination initiative. Local law enforcement acted swiftly, with a suspect now in custody, as confirmed by Paktika province police spokesperson Muneeb Zadran.
This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by health workers in crisis zones, as they strive to bring essential healthcare services to Afghan communities amidst significant risks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
