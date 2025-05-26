Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan

A polio vaccination campaign in Gardez, eastern Afghanistan, was marred by violence as an armed individual opened fire, killing one polio worker and injuring another. Local police have arrested a suspect in connection with the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:25 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:25 IST
Tragedy Strikes Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An armed individual unleashed violence during a national polio vaccination campaign in Gardez, eastern Afghanistan, on Monday. The tragic incident led to the death of one polio worker and injured another, casting a shadow over efforts to combat polio in the region.

The attack occurred during the second round of the nationwide vaccination initiative. Local law enforcement acted swiftly, with a suspect now in custody, as confirmed by Paktika province police spokesperson Muneeb Zadran.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by health workers in crisis zones, as they strive to bring essential healthcare services to Afghan communities amidst significant risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025