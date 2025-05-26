Tragedy Strikes Polio Vaccination Campaign in Afghanistan

An armed individual unleashed violence during a national polio vaccination campaign in Gardez, eastern Afghanistan, on Monday. The tragic incident led to the death of one polio worker and injured another, casting a shadow over efforts to combat polio in the region.

The attack occurred during the second round of the nationwide vaccination initiative. Local law enforcement acted swiftly, with a suspect now in custody, as confirmed by Paktika province police spokesperson Muneeb Zadran.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by health workers in crisis zones, as they strive to bring essential healthcare services to Afghan communities amidst significant risks.

(With inputs from agencies.)