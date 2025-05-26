Left Menu

Swift Crackdown: Punjab Police Arrests Kishan Gang Operatives in Akali Councillor's Murder

Four operatives of the Kishan gang were arrested in connection with the murder of Harjinder Singh, a Shiromani Akali Dal councillor in Amritsar. Police acted swiftly, resolving the case in eight hours. Investigations are ongoing to determine further gang connections, amidst criticism of police efficacy by SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:31 IST
In a significant development, Punjab Police successfully detained four members of the Kishan gang in connection with the recent killing of Harjinder Singh, an Akali councillor from Amritsar. The arrests have been hailed as a swift response to the crime, unfolding within just eight hours of the incident.

Harjinder Singh, representing the Shiromani Akali Dal in Ward No. 2 under the Jandiala Assembly constituency, was tragically murdered on Sunday. The suspects — Jobanjit Singh, Amit, Gurpreet Singh alias Don, and Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi — were traced through technological and intelligence efforts and were apprehended in various locations around Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Amid accusations from SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia about alleged police inaction and complicity in the gang's organized crime efforts, the Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav, stated that this operation is a crucial step in combating inter-gang rivalries and organized crime in the region.

