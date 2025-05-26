BJP's Diplomatic Outreach: Combatting Global Terrorism

In a strategic move to bolster international relations and address terrorism, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad commenced a six-nation European tour with a stop in Paris on Monday. Leading a nine-member delegation, the discussions centered on India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism, following the recent Pahalgam terrorist attacks.

Meeting with French think tanks, Prasad emphasized the need for global unity against terrorism, stating, "India wants peace and amity, but not at the cost of the lives of our innocent citizens." The visit underscores the strengthening of ties with France, a key strategic partner, and their solidarity with India.

The delegation, representing diverse political domains across India, will proceed to Italy, the UK, Germany, Denmark, and the EU, continuing their mission to advocate for collective international action against terrorism and promote India's strategic interests abroad.

