Controversy Brews over New Aid Plans in Gaza: A US-Backed Initiative Faces Pushback

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US-backed group set to take control of aid distribution in Gaza, faces opposition from the UN and other organizations. The plan, supported by Israel, involves distribution hubs near military sites. Concerns include potential aid weaponization and violation of humanitarian norms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 26-05-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 22:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation, a US-supported entity set to oversee aid distribution in Gaza, has stirred controversy due to its contentious new approach. Despite opposition from the UN and other humanitarian organizations, GHF intends to move forward with its plan.

The new system would establish food distribution hubs near Israeli military zones, which critics argue could convert aid into a tool of political manipulation. They claim that this mechanism may violate humanitarian principles and international law, potentially displacing large populations within Gaza.

Critics, including the UN, are concerned about the adequacy and impartiality of aid under the GHF plan. They argue for continuing the established methods led by UN organizations, which have proven effective and adhere to international standards.

