From Garbage to Gold: A Satirical Take on Uttar Pradesh Minister's Bold Claim
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav ridicules UP Minister Dharampal Singh for claiming a machine will convert garbage to gold in Meerut. Yadav urged the minister to focus on operational milk plants instead of making unrealistic promises and suggested corruption might be behind such bold claims.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to mock Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh on Monday over an eyebrow-raising claim that a machine capable of turning garbage into gold would soon be set up in Meerut.
Yadav, attaching a video clip of the Animal Husbandry Minister's statement on social media platform X, advised Singh to prioritize making a milk plant in Kannauj operational before launching into such fantastical claims.
The minister's remark, while intended to highlight a waste-to-manure initiative, quickly spiraled into a viral sensation, drawing widespread ridicule and prompting further criticism about the BJP's penchant for exaggerated promises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
