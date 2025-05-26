From Garbage to Gold: A Satirical Take on Uttar Pradesh Minister's Bold Claim

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav seized the opportunity to mock Uttar Pradesh minister Dharampal Singh on Monday over an eyebrow-raising claim that a machine capable of turning garbage into gold would soon be set up in Meerut.

Yadav, attaching a video clip of the Animal Husbandry Minister's statement on social media platform X, advised Singh to prioritize making a milk plant in Kannauj operational before launching into such fantastical claims.

The minister's remark, while intended to highlight a waste-to-manure initiative, quickly spiraled into a viral sensation, drawing widespread ridicule and prompting further criticism about the BJP's penchant for exaggerated promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)