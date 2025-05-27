Jerusalem Flag March Descends into Chaos Amid Tensions

The "Flag March" in Jerusalem, celebrating Israel's 1967 capture of East Jerusalem, erupted into chaos as far-right Israeli Jews confronted Palestinians and journalists. The rally, observed by tens of thousands, saw confrontations spurred by National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir's visit to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound.

Violence unfolded as young Israeli marchers harassed Palestinian shopkeepers and targeted left-wing activists and journalists. Slogans inciting violence and spitting incidents went unchecked by nearby police. Despite the unrest, no arrests were made due to the marchers' age.

Prime Minister Netanyahu emphasized Jerusalem's unity under Israeli sovereignty, while Palestinian officials condemned provocative actions threatening regional stability. The march coincided with ongoing conflicts in Gaza and rising tensions in the West Bank, highlighting persistent challenges in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)