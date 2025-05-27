Left Menu

Trump Blasts Putin's 'Crazy' Ambitions in Escalating Ukraine Conflict

Former U.S. President Donald Trump criticized Vladimir Putin for launching intense aerial attacks on Ukraine, threatening sanctions while admonishing Ukrainian President Zelenskiy for inflammatory rhetoric. Amidst rocket and drone strikes, Trump suggests Russia is retaliating against Ukraine, as European leaders urge the U.S. to take stronger action.

In a striking commentary, former U.S. President Donald Trump accused Vladimir Putin of having 'gone absolutely CRAZY' amid Russia's escalating aerial bombardment of Ukraine. Expressing his concern on social media, Trump also mulled potential new sanctions against Moscow while simultaneously chiding Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for his outspoken approach.

The ongoing conflict saw Russia unleash over 900 drones and missiles over three nights, signaling a decisive political move by the Kremlin, according to Zelenskiy. The decorated Ukrainian leader emphasized the futility of these attacks, describing them as Russia's persistent defiance of diplomatic efforts and calls for substantial international action against its military capacities.

As the assault continues, European leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron are optimistic that Trump's dissatisfaction with Putin might propel stronger sanctions against Russia. Despite Trump's pressure for a peace resolution, the conflict deepens, with Russia claiming the operation is a defense against NATO expansion, while Ukraine condemns it as an unprovoked aggression.

