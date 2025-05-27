Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

A car crashed into a gathering of Liverpool fans during a Premier League victory parade, resulting in hospitalizing 27 individuals. Police promptly arrested a 53-year-old male suspect from the Liverpool area. Authorities have ruled out terrorism as the motive.

Twenty people received treatment on-site, with four children included among those hospitalized. Emergency services acted swiftly to free individuals trapped under the vehicle. Video footage captured the chaotic moment, showing people being lifted into the air by the force of impact.

The incident marred what was to be a jubilant day, casting a pall over the celebrations. Police described the occurrence as isolated, dismissing further suspects. Authorities' quick disclosure aimed to mitigate social media rumors likening it to potential terrorist acts.

(With inputs from agencies.)