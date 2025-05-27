Left Menu

Massive Ganja Bust in Maharashtra: Four Arrested

Four individuals have been arrested in Thane district, Maharashtra for possessing ganja valued at Rs 14.18 lakh. The arrests followed a tip-off to Kashimira police. Among those apprehended is habitual offender Akhtar Rafique Sheikh. The group has been charged under the NDPS Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 09:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major drug crackdown, police in Maharashtra’s Thane district have arrested four persons for allegedly possessing ganja estimated to be worth Rs 14.18 lakh. The incident took place on May 24 based on a tip-off received by the Kashimira police station, authorities confirmed.

Identified as Akhtar Rafique Sheikh (32), Jabbar Khajamiya Sheikh (30), Sharik Jamir Ansari (21), and Azgar Ali Arshad Hussain Ansari (21), the accused hail from Bhiwandi. Law enforcement officials confiscated 70.919 kg of the illicit substance along with a tempo vehicle during the operation.

One of the arrestees, Akhtar Rafique Sheikh, is a known criminal with seven previous cases, including theft and organized crime. All suspects face charges under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, according to police reports.

