Assam's Child Marriage Crusade: A Model for Nationwide Change

The Assam government's legal measures have successfully reduced child marriage cases by 81% in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma aims to completely eradicate the practice by 2026. The approach received commendation at the NDA chief ministers' conclave, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who urged other states to follow suit.

Updated: 27-05-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 11:40 IST
Assam's aggressive legal action against child marriage has resulted in an 81% drop in incidents across 20 out of 35 districts, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced. The government is committed to eliminating the practice entirely by 2026. This crackdown was praised during a recent conclave of NDA chief ministers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who chaired the conclave, along with Union ministers and other state leaders, lauded Assam for its 'vigorous and relentless' campaign. Modi encouraged chief ministers of NDA-ruled states to adopt Assam's model to eliminate child marriage nationwide, an official release stated.

The conclave, which featured discussions on best practices in various fields such as water conservation and education, highlighted Assam's successful initiative as an example for others to follow. Officials have been tasked with visiting the state to gain insights into its effective methods.

