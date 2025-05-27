Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath's Call for Sensitivity and Action in UP Governance

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath mandates sensitive resolution of public issues, emphasizing transparency and quick response. At a Janata Darshan event at Gorakhnath temple, he assured justice and strict action against land grabbers. The government also promises aid for medical treatments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gorakhpur | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:08 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:08 IST
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized the importance of a sensitive and prompt approach in resolving public issues. He assured citizens that his government prioritizes transparency and quick service delivery during an address at the Gorakhnath temple.

During a Janata Darshan event where he met around 250 people, Adityanath personally listened to their grievances. He reassured everyone of justice and directed concerned officials to handle their queries with sensitivity.

The Chief Minister also addressed the issue of illegal land occupation, promising strict action against offenders. Additionally, he assured financial aid for medical treatments, instructing officials to expedite the estimation process for the necessary assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

