Micro-Observers Drive Transparency in West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

Training commenced for 4,600 micro-observers in West Bengal for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. Overseen by the chief electoral officer, the initiative aims to enhance transparency and accuracy during the revision process. Government-appointed officers will monitor hearings and audit voter-related documents for discrepancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:16 IST
West Bengal commenced the training of approximately 4,600 micro-observers for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls on Wednesday, a top official announced. The initiative, supervised by the chief electoral officer, aims to bolster transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

Based at Nazrul Manch, the government-appointed micro-observers are tasked with overseeing the revision process, ensuring thorough scrutiny of voter documentation and the work of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). Each micro-observer will be present during hearings to oversee proceedings.

Functioning under the direct supervision of the CEO, the micro-observers will also receive a Rs 30,000 honorarium. Their duties extend to checking enumeration forms and statistical analysis to detect discrepancies, thereby aiming for a meticulous final electoral roll publication.

