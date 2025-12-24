Micro-Observers Drive Transparency in West Bengal Electoral Roll Revision

West Bengal commenced the training of approximately 4,600 micro-observers for the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls on Wednesday, a top official announced. The initiative, supervised by the chief electoral officer, aims to bolster transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

Based at Nazrul Manch, the government-appointed micro-observers are tasked with overseeing the revision process, ensuring thorough scrutiny of voter documentation and the work of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs). Each micro-observer will be present during hearings to oversee proceedings.

Functioning under the direct supervision of the CEO, the micro-observers will also receive a Rs 30,000 honorarium. Their duties extend to checking enumeration forms and statistical analysis to detect discrepancies, thereby aiming for a meticulous final electoral roll publication.