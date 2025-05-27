Left Menu

Tragic Coal Mine Incident in Chhattisgarh: Two Killed, One Injured

In Chhattisgarh's Korba district, a coal mine wall collapse claimed two lives and injured one individual. The incident occurred at the SECL's Gevra mine, where the victims allegedly entered to steal coal. Rescue efforts were conducted, and authorities warn against illegal mine entries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:17 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at a coal mine in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, two individuals lost their lives and one sustained injuries after part of the boundary wall collapsed. The SECL's Gevra mine was the site of the collapse during the early hours, according to police reports.

The deceased, Vishal Yadav and Dhan Singh Kanwar, were reportedly trapped under the debris while Sahil Dhanwar was injured. Authorities believe the trio had entered the mine unlawfully to steal coal, bypassing security checkpoints.

Emergency teams from the mine management and police conducted rescue operations, retrieving bodies and transporting the injured to a hospital. SECL has issued a warning against unauthorized access and illegal activities in the mines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

